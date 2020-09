ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his mother.

Jury selection will begin March 1 in the trial of John Christopher Ralph. The trial is scheduled to begin the next day.

Ralph is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Edith Ralph, who was found dead in her home on Reynolds Road in Elizabethton.

He was arrested at a Georgia airport as he was trying to flee the country, according to police.

Ralph is being held a $1 million bond.