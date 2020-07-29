Trial date set for man accused of burning cross in Marion, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of burning a cross in his neighbor’s yard after a Black Lives Matter protest in Marion, Virginia has received a trial date.

The trial for James Brown, 40, is scheduled to start February 8, 2021 in U.S. Federal Court in Abingdon before Judge James P. Jones.

A pretrial conference before Brown’s trial is scheduled for January 14.

Brown was arrested on June 26. Detectives accused him of burning a cross in his neighbor’s yard.

Authorities also said Brown gave false statements regarding the investigation.

Brown’s neighbor, Travon Brown, was an organizer of the protest. The victim and James Brown are not related.

Brown was indicted on the following charges: