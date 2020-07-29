Trial date set for man accused of burning cross in Marion, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of burning a cross in his neighbor’s yard after a Black Lives Matter protest in Marion, Virginia has received a trial date.
The trial for James Brown, 40, is scheduled to start February 8, 2021 in U.S. Federal Court in Abingdon before Judge James P. Jones.
A pretrial conference before Brown’s trial is scheduled for January 14.
Brown was arrested on June 26. Detectives accused him of burning a cross in his neighbor’s yard.
Authorities also said Brown gave false statements regarding the investigation.
Brown’s neighbor, Travon Brown, was an organizer of the protest. The victim and James Brown are not related.
Brown was indicted on the following charges:
- Making false, fictitious and fraudulent statements
- “by force or threat of force, willfully injured, intimidated and interfered with, and attempted to injure, intimidate and interfere with, any person because of their race or color and because they are or had been renting and occupying any dwelling…”
- Knowingly use a fire to interfere with housing rights of another
- Knowingly possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance