JONESBOROUGH CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set for a former trainer at Off Leash K9 Training in Johnson City.

Andrew Hunigan’s trial will begin Jan. 21 with a motions hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

Hunigan is accused of animal cruelty after a dog died while in his care at the facility.

The former owner of Off Leash K9, Randi Laferney, had charges of aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence dropped in the case against her.