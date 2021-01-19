Trial date changed for former assistant district attorney accused of extortion, bribery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The trial date for a former Northeast Tennessee assistant district attorney charged with extortion and bribery has been changed.

Court documents show that Erin McArdle’s trial will begin on March 9 and is expected to last four days.

A grand jury indicted McArdle and her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Henry, in June on charges accusing them of using McArdle’s position with Tennessee’s First Judicial District to extort individuals being prosecuted in Washington County.

According to personnel file documents obtained by News Channel 11 through a public records request, McArdle resigned from her position on April 3, 2020.

The original trial date of Feb. 16 was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.