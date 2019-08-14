Trial date set for business owner accused of sexual battery against a minor

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The trial dates for an Elizabethton man charged with committing sex crimes against a minor who worked for him are now set.

According to court documents, Gary Hicks is charged with three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Hicks has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial has been set for Feb. 12-13 in Carter County next year.

A motions hearing is also set for Dec. 9.

The case stems from a report from last year, where a minor who worked at the Sycamore Drive-In said Hicks, the owner of the restaurant at that time, sexually assaulted them.