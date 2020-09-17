Trial date set for Bristol, Virginia’s lawsuit against BVU Authority

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for mid-November 2021 for Bristol, Virginia’s lawsuit against BVU Authority.

The trail will allow a judge to hear the city’s claim that BVU Authority owes it $6.5 million from its 2018 sale of the OptiNet division.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, the case was originally filed in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court but moved to federal court last month.

In the lawsuit, the city claims BVU Authority “has refused to pay a dime” of the agreed upon amount of proceeds from before the sale.