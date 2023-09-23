JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Annual Tri-Pride parade and festival returned to Johnson City for the first time since 2018.

Tri-Pride completed it’s first trifecta by hosting events in Kingsport and Bristol before making it’s way back to their first host city.

“We’re very happy to be back and excited to return,” Tri-Pride Vice President Justin Hall said.

The event kicked off Saturday morning with a parade leading to Founder’s Park. The parade featured different organizations, groups and community members showing support for the festival. This year’s parade was led by the Grand Marshal, Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson.

“It’s really one of the happiest, most joyful days ever,” Johnson said. “Everybody is in a great mood, everybody is excited and happy. So it’s always a fun event.”

Hall said when it came to organizing the event, Tri-Pride had positive experiences with those supporting the festival.

“We get a lot of support from the businesses and corporations and all the attendees,” Hall said. “We’re very fortunate.”

People from all around the region attended the festival. Some of those who attended said they feel a sense of community.

“The feeling you get when you’re here, it’s unspeakable,” said Bristol resident Rachael Sikay.

“The community is really good,” said Kingsport resident Joshua Harr. “Johnson City and the Tri-Cities is very for Pride. And I’m actually proud of living in this area because of that.”

Organizers said they plan to host the next Festival in Kingsport.