JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Pride, a local non-profit organization, hosted their first Pride Second Chances Masquerade Adult Prom at The Gallery event space above Johnson City’s Southern Craft BBQ location.

The prom was a fundraiser for their annual Tri-Pride Festival and Parade that will take place on September, 23rd in Johnson City.

The prom was held despite two bills being passed in Tennessee that advocates say unfairly targets the LGBTQ community.

“Trans people make up just approximately 1% of the population, but yet we have thousands of laws being targeted in trying to tell them how they can live their lives,” Melody Taylor, Tri-Pride’s president, said. “And there’s no better person to know how you should live rather than yourself.”

One law bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging the ban in April.

The other law would have potentially criminalized drag shows. It was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge, but Tennessee’s attorney general plans to appeal the ruling.

Tri-Pride organizers say this prom gives people the opportunity to be their authentic selves without judgment.

“We still live in an area and a time where a lot of youth don’t feel comfortable being themselves,” Taylor said. “So, it’s important that they see adults in the area living their lives out to their fullest, so that they know that exactly who they are is who they’re supposed to be and that they can live a full, fulfilling life and be happy just as who they are.”

Tri-Pride committee member Shelley Kohl also sees the need for having pride events in the region for acceptance and inclusiveness.

“It’s a force,” Kohl said. “It’s part of what changes ideas, culture, laws. I’m from California. So, to be out here has been a really different experience for me with the biases and some of the shame that is put out on being LGBTQ.”

The anniversary of the Stonewall Movement and Riots, which are monumental to LGBTQ rights, are coming up on June 28th. Recently, two instances of flag vandalism have taken place at the Stonewall monuments.

Both Kohl and Taylor said they haven’t seen any local flag vandalism recently, although there was a vandalization around Christmas when lights kept getting cut from their Tri-Pride Christmas Tree. They believe it’s important to remember the Stonewall movement and to keep fighting for rights.

“Unfortunately, the LGBTQ community has been fighting for our place and our visibility in this world for a very long time, such as Stonewall,” Taylor said. “And we’ll continue fighting, fighting against any opposition like that just to be who we are and to be happy.”

“We wouldn’t be here if there weren’t for Stonewall,” Kohl said. “Right, so Stonewall was the beginning of some of, a lot of our freedoms and saying we don’t have to do this anymore and to be done hiding.”

Photo: (WJHL)

Taylor said celebrating Pride events helps spread awareness and acceptance of the local LGBTQ + community.

“Seeing people being themselves, being out, being open and being happy with who they are is important to show people in this region that there’s nothing wrong with being part of the LGBTQ community or being queer or being trans,” Taylor said. “That we’re just happy people trying to make it through life, find love, find happiness, go to work, do all the things that anyone else does.”

Event planning for the Tri-Pride community is open to the public and will be on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, visit Tri-Pride’s Facebook page or their website.