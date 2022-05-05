BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar investment by an aluminum extrusion producer will create 51 new jobs in Sullivan County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tri-City Extrusion (TCE) plans to invest $30.8 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Bristol, Tennessee. The investment will result in the construction of a new 120,500-square-foot facility in the Bristol Business Park.

TCE specializes in the manufacturing of aluminum extrusions, which are used for a variety of purposes.

“The Tri-City Extrusion announcement speaks volumes about so many aspects of economic development and all of it is positive. This project was very competitive and hard-fought, which proves that our best companies are other states’ best prospects, which is why we spend the effort we do on existing industry services. The teamwork of the City of Bristol, BTES, and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership with our partners at TNECD and TVA was a key factor that led to today’s announcement.” Richard Venable, Sullivan County Mayor

With the 51 new jobs created through the expansion, TCE will employ close to 200 people in Bristol, the release states.