Tri-Cities WWII Veteran celebrates 95th birthday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities WWII Veteran celebrated his 95th birthday on Saturday.

The celebration for Virgil Peters was held at Homeland Baptist Church in Kingsport.

Peters has a long list of notable accomplishments and served in the Navy during World War II.

Peters volunteered for the Navy at 17 years old, where he served his country in the Pacific Theater of war on a mine sweeping ship.

Peters said there are two things that keep him young at heart.

“To stay very very active really, you have to, because if you don’t, your body will deteriorate,” Peters said. “Of course with me most of all, you need to keep God one step in front of you and that helps you on your journey through life.”

About 60 family and friends attended the celebration with a band and food.

