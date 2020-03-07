Tri-Cities woman shares experience from tornado in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Butler woman is sharing her story from Wilson County after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

Kelly Stout served as a teacher at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary in Wilson County and was in the region when the storms made their way through the state.

The National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes, nine Monday night and one early Tuesday morning.

Stout tells News Channel 11 she was in Wilson County when the storms hit. Her first instinct was to jump in a bathtub with her dog, and contact her family back in Northeast Tennessee.

She would make her way back to East Tennessee, and once she returned to Wilson County, she brought the support of an entire region with her.

Stout brought donated items back to Tuckers Crossroads on Friday for a donation drive. Throughout the day, school staff and other volunteer spent time giving back to those devastated by storms.

Stout thank everyone from the region that donated items for her to bring back to Wilson County.