Tri-Cities woman finds paternal relatives through ancestry kit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. & RENO, Nev. (WJHL) A family reunion is in the works, after a Tri-Cities woman found her biological paternal relatives.

Rebecca Friedman learned at a young age that her father had been adopted. It did not occur to her until later in life that she wanted to find out who her paternal relatives were.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to begin researching her heritage which started with a stimulus check and a 23andMe account.

“I honestly didn’t really have any intentions in finding any relatives when I first started this,” Rebecca Friedman said. “It mainly just came up just from me wanting to know my really grandmother and grandfather. Wanting to know where his family came from, as far as heritage wise.”

Her father never knew his biological parents and never told Friedman about his adoption.

“My grandmother told me. She told me not to ask him because if he wasn’t the one who told me then there was probably a reason why. I never got around the chance of asking him and then he winded up passing away a short time after that. I was 14 years old,” Friedman told Pheben Kassahun in a Skype interview.

Friedman recently moved to Reno, Nevada but lived in the Tri-Cities from 2012 to 2019. She considers Northeast Tennessee home.

She assumed all her life she was of Italian descent.

“I was raised in an Italian household and my physical traits kind of shared the same as Italian. We just kind of chalked it up to, ‘Well, you’re probably Italian. I really wanted to find out because that wasn’t good enough for me,” Friedman explained.

With her stimulus check, she decided to invest in the life-changing genomic and biotechnology kit.

“When the stimulus check hit, I did use some of it to buy the kit. It was a $200 kit. I did the ancestry and the DNA,” she said. “The second I got it, I told my parents I’m buying it. I want to know. There’s probably not going to be a time where I spend this kind of money on myself so I’m taking the leap.”

“Come to find out, I’m mostly broadly European and Jewish. I’m like 1% Italian,” Friedman said. “93% European. They break that down into what part of Europe you’re from. I got British and Irish, French and German, Scandinavian, Ashkenazi Jewish, Southern European, Italian, Spanish and Portugese.”

After receiving her family tree in the mail, the Cloudland High School Alum decided to dig a little deeper, searching through other 23andMe profiles and Facebook profiles.

“When I got my results, they generated a family tree and they put names and pictures based off the amount of percentage of DNA that you share with that person. So, I reached out to the people that A- had a picture on their profile and B- if I shared the most DNA with them,” Friedman said. “I reached out to a woman and she winded up being my aunt which is my dad’s half sister. “Eight hours later, she said ‘I’m so sorry. I wanted to confirm with my mother you’re not my cousin. You’re my niece.’ My heart sunk. I was outside and I was frozen!”

She learned from her aunt that her late father, who was born in Pennsylvania, was given up for adoption in August 1966.

“‘She was like, ‘My mom gave up a little boy in 1966, in August, and we think that it may be your dad’,” Friedman said. “She gave me her mom’s, which is my grandmother, email, her phone number and immediately we started talking. We FaceTimed each other the next day and it’s just been amazing ever since.”

“My father and his biological family lived in the same state for almost his entire life and he never knew about it. I think the coolest part about all of this was- when I reached out and my aunt got back to me, she specifically made a 23andMe and an Ancestry.com account specifically to find my father.” she said. “Had I have never made an account or never reached out, they would have never known about him.”

While she hopes others will research their heritage, most libraries are closed due to COVID-19.

“Washington County Archives are doing where you can send them an email of information to look for information and they can send it to you. Most of those places due charge you for a copy,” Jonesborough Genealogical Society president, Chad Bailey said.

Hiring a genealogist is easy, but you can do the research on your own, Bailey said.

“I would say the first step is to write down what you know. Write down your parents names, your grandparents names, information,” Bailey said.

Friedman said she and her family plan to visit Pennsylvania in the fall to meet her father’s family in person, for the very first time.

“You know, this one little thing of making a 23andMe account has blew up this domino effect of everyone meeting and getting back to know each other again and having reunions. It’s a really, really beautiful experience,” she said.