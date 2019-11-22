Tri-Cities woman accused in ‘Killer Clown’ case forced to pay court costs after prosecutors say she hid assets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – The woman accused of killing a Florida woman while dressed as a clown in 1990, must now pay her own court costs after prosecutors claim she changed the name on her home and moved money to hide her assets.

CBS-affiliate CBS12 in West Palm Beach reports that Sheila Keen-Warren would have had her court costs covered by taxpayer dollars due to a special status granted to her.

However, prosecutors requested that her status be rescinded after they say it was discovered that she hid her wealth.

CBS12 reports prosecutors allege Keen-Warren changed the name on her lakefront property in Southwest Virginia.

Prosecutors also claim she moved almost $300,000 from bank accounts into her husband’s name, so it would appear she required taxpayers to cover her court costs.

Keen-Warren is accused of dressing as a clown with flowers and balloons, then fatally shooting Marlene Warren in 1990.

She was deemed a suspect immediately after the killing, but the case went cold.

In 2017, Keen-Warren was arrested in Abingdon, Virginia after new investigators reopened the case.

Jury selection in her case is scheduled for May 29, 2020.

