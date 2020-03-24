Tri-Cities weddings halted by coronavirus pandemic

Lauren Smith and her fiance Gerald Seaberg were set to tie the knot this Saturday, March 28 but instead they will be pushing their big day for another 26 weeks.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) Mass events can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

As a result of this, the Centers for Disease Control has asked people restrict gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

This recent change has impacted milestone celebrations in our area.

Lauren Smith and her fiance Gerald Seaberg were set to tie the knot this Saturday, March 28 but instead they will be pushing their big day for another 26 weeks.

“We got engaged February 2nd of last year. We’ve been engaged for over a year, and then we’ve been planning for it, a little bit over a year,” Lauren Smith said.

Lauren Smith’s fairytale wedding was set to take place in Gray, at The Side Porch wedding and events venue.

“We went from 2 weeks to 26 weeks, but that’s fine,” Smith joked. “All the details had been decided, everything was done. We had gotten all of our RSVP’s back. Everything was set, and then it was just done.”

The Side Porch wedding and events venue is located in Gray, Tennessee.

Other celebrations are postponed or canceled at The Side Porch event venue.

Luci Jernigan said, “There’s also been a band banquet that had to cancel, an adoption party where their adoption had to be postponed, which was really sad.”

Owner of, Luci Jernigan said many of these weddings were planned two years in advance.

Luci Jernigan said, “A couple of these brides have been planning this for one to two years and had booked two years ago. It’s a milestone in their lives. It’s something they dreamed all of their lives, since they were a little girl.

Navigating through a lot of emotions, Smith said she is looking at the silver lining.

“I think it will be even more sweet to have all of our family and friends together after we’ve been apart for so long. I think that might make it a little more special,” Smith said.

While the big ceremony is postponed, Smith is planning for she and her husband to elope.

Jernigan said, “Just the two of us, our photographer and the efficient because we have to be legally married for me to be on his health insurance… and we’ve been engaged for so long. It’s so wild to think about to just not being married.”

Smith and her fiance will elope this Saturday, in Johnson City at Charlotte’s Florals, while her new wedding date is set for this September 20.