BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place at the Bristol Dragway on Saturday.

A release from the Alzheimer’s Association said the event aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support and research. Participants honor those affected by the disease by walking while wearing a colored flower.

Each flower color correlates with the participant’s personal connection to the disease—whether it be caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, having lost someone to the disease or simply walking to show support for the community. The association calls this the “Promise Garden Ceremony.”

The Tri-Cities Walk takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Bristol Dragway with in-person registration at 8:30 a.m

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sara Dickson, Development Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

The Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s schedule for Oct. 14 can be found below:

8 a.m.: Registration

9:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

10 a.m.: Walk Begins

Those wishing to register ahead of the event or gather more information can visit act.alz.org/TriCitiesWalk2023. This year’s event sponsors include Food City, American House Senior Living, Eastman Credit Union and Ballad Health.