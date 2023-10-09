BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place at the Bristol Dragway on Saturday.
A release from the Alzheimer’s Association said the event aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support and research. Participants honor those affected by the disease by walking while wearing a colored flower.
Each flower color correlates with the participant’s personal connection to the disease—whether it be caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, having lost someone to the disease or simply walking to show support for the community. The association calls this the “Promise Garden Ceremony.”
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sara Dickson, Development Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”
The Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s schedule for Oct. 14 can be found below:
- 8 a.m.: Registration
- 9:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
- 10 a.m.: Walk Begins
Those wishing to register ahead of the event or gather more information can visit act.alz.org/TriCitiesWalk2023. This year’s event sponsors include Food City, American House Senior Living, Eastman Credit Union and Ballad Health.