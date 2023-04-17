KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents are asking for help in defeating ALS, and fans of the local Walk to Defeat ALS can gather next week in preparation.

On Wednesday, April 26, Bays Mountain Brewing will open for a Kick-Off preview to this year’s walk. Starting at 5 p.m., attendees can gather with others impacted by the disease and raise money for research efforts.

Those who donate to the cause will receive an ALS Walk shirt and a $5 gift card as organizers approach the goal of $30,000 this year.

Donations and registrations for the May 13 walk can be made online.