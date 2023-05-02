KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The community is invited to the ‘Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS’ event on Saturday, May 13.

Families and caregivers of those affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), more commonly referred to as ‘Lou Gehrig’s Disease,’ will walk together to raise money in support of finding a cure for the motor neuron disease.

Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:00 am. Last year’s virtual event raised over $30,000.

For more information on the ‘Walk to End ALS’ event click here or call 865-344-0815.