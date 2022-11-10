(WJHL) — Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, and multiple celebrations in the Tri-Cities will honor the men and women who served their country.

Jonesborough Rhythm Express Veterans Concert

What: The Bonnie Kate is hosting the Jonesborough Rhythm Express (JRE) for a Veterans Day concert.

Where: Bonnie Kate Theatre located at 115 S. Sycamore St. in Elizabethton

When: Friday, Nov. 11 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Ceremony

What: A ceremony honoring veterans at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial with guest speakers and music.

Where: Memorial at Kiwanis Park (at pavilion in case of weather)

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

More: The guest speaker will be retired Colonel Dan Bishop.

Bluff City Veterans Day Ceremony

What: A brief ceremony open to all veterans and their families

Where: Bluff City Impact Community Center at 337 Carter St.

When: 5 p.m.

More: The previously scheduled parade has been canceled due to inclement weather

Dominion Senior Living of Bristol

What: Veterans Day celebration

Where: 423 Shelby Lane, Bristol, TN 37620

When: Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

Greeneville Annual Veterans Day Service

What; Hosted by the American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard

Where: First Baptist Church located at 211 N. Main St. in Greeneville

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

More: Will also include a presentation to Greene County Gold Star Mothers as well as a memorial tribute by the Honor Guard

Symphony of the Mountains

What: Concert to honor veterans

Where: Kingsport Farmers Market

When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.