(WJHL) — Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, and multiple celebrations in the Tri-Cities will honor the men and women who served their country.
Jonesborough Rhythm Express Veterans Concert
What: The Bonnie Kate is hosting the Jonesborough Rhythm Express (JRE) for a Veterans Day concert.
Where: Bonnie Kate Theatre located at 115 S. Sycamore St. in Elizabethton
When: Friday, Nov. 11 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Ceremony
What: A ceremony honoring veterans at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial with guest speakers and music.
Where: Memorial at Kiwanis Park (at pavilion in case of weather)
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
More: The guest speaker will be retired Colonel Dan Bishop.
Bluff City Veterans Day Ceremony
What: A brief ceremony open to all veterans and their families
Where: Bluff City Impact Community Center at 337 Carter St.
When: 5 p.m.
More: The previously scheduled parade has been canceled due to inclement weather
Dominion Senior Living of Bristol
What: Veterans Day celebration
Where: 423 Shelby Lane, Bristol, TN 37620
When: Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Greeneville Annual Veterans Day Service
What; Hosted by the American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard
Where: First Baptist Church located at 211 N. Main St. in Greeneville
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
More: Will also include a presentation to Greene County Gold Star Mothers as well as a memorial tribute by the Honor Guard
Symphony of the Mountains
What: Concert to honor veterans
Where: Kingsport Farmers Market
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.