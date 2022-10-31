TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – On the spookiest night of the year, Tri-Cities trick-or-treaters took to local neighborhoods to fill up on candy and scares.

One of the popular destinations this year was the annual Walnut Grove Halloween House in Jonesborough, ran by the McKinney family.

Almost 60 skeletons, 70 inflatables and 70 floating pumpkins make up the massive Halloween display in the Walnut Grove community.

The McKinneys start decorating Labor Day weekend and don’t stop until dusk falls on Halloween night.

“It takes right at six, seven weeks to do everything,” owner David McKinney said. “I was still putting stuff up tonight before kids came out, so it’s an evolving process.”

McKinney said he started decorating in 2009 with just three or four items, and the display has grown to unbelievable proportions since attracting visitors from across the Tri-Cities.

“We’ve been averaging a couple hundred a night up until this weekend,” McKinney said. “Then this weekend it went crazy and I don’t know how many been here.”

The McKinneys Halloween House wasn’t the only stop for trick-or-treaters this Halloween night, the Tree Streets in Johnson City were lined with people, like 7-year-old football player Aidan Labay.

“I’ve seen a lot of scary costumes,” Labay said.

There was plenty of candy to go around for all of the region’s spookiest visitors.

“It’s really rewarding to see little kids, big kids both, just enjoying themselves,” McKinney said. “There’s so much in this world that is just crazy and negative to have something that’s just fun for kids to do, it’s a cool thing.”

McKinney said it takes till Thanksgiving to take all of the Halloween decorations down, and he plans to keep the display up another week for visitors who haven’t had a chance to stop by yet.