TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Several towns in the Tri-Cities have made it to the final round for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s “Top Adventure Town” contest.

“Who will be crowned our region’s top 4 outdoor towns in 2023?” asked the Blue Ridge Outdoors website. “Our team has narrowed the field to 100 contenders spanning tiny towns to large cities. They are mountain biking meccas, whitewater oases, climbing paradises and hiking dream destinations.

Below are towns named finalists for their respective titles.

Tiny Adventure Town Damascus, Va.

Small Adventure Town Abingdon, Va.

Medium Adventure Town Bristol, Tenn./Va.



You can vote for your favorite “adventure town” here until Sept. 6. The winners will be announced in November.