JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” featuring the Tri-Cities is set to air Wednesday night.

According to a description of the episode, it will revolve around Michigan newlyweds who want to relocate and buy their first home in Kingsport.

“She’s hoping for vintage southern charm, but because of their busy schedules in the medical field, he wants something newer and more updated,” the description reads.

The episode will air at 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday on HGTV.

The show will also feature Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum, who is a principal broker for Matt Smith Realty.

“It was great to bring House Hunters to our region and welcome them here,” Farnum told News Channel 11. “We’re very proud of our area so it was great to show off everything that we have going on in the Tri-Cities.”

Farnum said he couldn’t reveal too much about the episode ahead of its airing but said the best of our region will be on display.