Tri-Cities third grader walks for designer during New York Fashion Week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities third-grader had the opportunity to strut the runway during New York Fashion Week.

“I’m usually used to pageants, so that was my first time ever doing that before,” said eight-year-old Kinsley Tucker. “I was really nervous but I felt like I did really good and I was very excited!”

Tucker is from Kingsport goes to Andrew Johnson Elementary School. She earned her walk on the runway when she won the Little Miss Southeast Queen title back in March.

“A lot of the people weren’t actually from Tennessee or the Tri-Cities so it was really exciting to meet new people and to tell them about my culture,” she said. “It was my dream to go to New York because that’s like the closest thing to Paris and I really want to go to Paris. It was so much different than Tennessee.”

She modeled for pageant, prom and bridal shoe designer, Marc Defang last Saturday, Sept. 11.

“He’s a really nice person. I’m so glad I got to meet him at fitting and when I did my hair and make-up… I absolutely love his outfits,” Tucker said of Defang. “He said I was a great model even though it was my first time.”

Before strutting the stage, she only had one fitting a handful of practices with coaches on site.

“I would like to do it again because I would like to model different outfits and maybe some different designers to see how they are to work with,” she said.

Kinsley also holds the Petite Miss of Tennessee title and is known locally for her platform- “Kinsley’s cupcakes” where she makes and delivers cupcakes to places like homeless shelters and police departments.

“One of my dreams was to do that and I can’t believe that was one of my dreams that I already accomplished at this age,” she said. “I want to set good examples for other children, older and smaller so they can overcome their fears and have fun and just do their dreams.”