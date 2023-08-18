JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities takeover is back for its second year with friends, fun and a ride to remember.

Motorcyclists from all over are welcome to come out on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to the Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson on the motor mile in Johnson City.

Food trucks and a DJ will be on-site ahead of the ride.



Kickstands go up at 1 p.m. and the ride will end at Tulips in Johnson City.

Ray Queen and Dion Russell sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the importance of the ride.