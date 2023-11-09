JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day will be observed Saturday, but local schools and organizations have started honoring veterans early.

On Thursday, Volunteer High School spent the morning thanking veterans for their service with a breakfast at the school. Teacher Deborah McCarthy told News Channel 11 that the event gave students a chance to express gratitude to those who served in the military.

“There are a lot of us out there that have family that were in the military, and I think this is a good thing I can see it in my classroom, and I see it this morning as well,” McCarthy said.

Thursday marked Volunteer High’s first time hosting a Veterans Day event, but school leaders said they hope to make it a tradition.

The Jonesborough Senior Center also took time Thursday to honor veterans with a ceremony.

Those at the senior center began by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and recognized all the branches of the military. A special ceremony was also held for Prisoners of War and those who were Missing in Action.

“The way I look at it, these are my brothers in arms and my sisters in arms, and they serve like I did,” said retired Air Force serviceman Allen Jackson. “A lot of these gentlemen, the ladies paved the way for me to do my 26 years in service.”

Prizes were given out to the youngest and oldest veterans in attendance, and a lunch from Phil’s Dream Pit was provided after the ceremonies.

News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities will air a special Veterans Voices show Friday at noon and 12:30 p.m.