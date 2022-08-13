BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee.

Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one.

Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts to build the new park. He said skating is for all ages, he started when he was a kid and still continues today.

“I started when I was three years old,” Linke said. “It’s a totally different and liberating experience. You’re floating on the ground. That’s the best way to say it.”

Terry Napier, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bristol, Tennessee, said his department is currently looking at locations for the permanent park, as well as funding options.

“We’re really in the planning phase,” Napier said. “The skate Bristol group has been doing a fantastic job gathering information.”

The park gives skaters a safe place to be that’s off city streets, which Linke said is especially a concern as Bristol grows to be more densely populated.

Karigan Hernandez practices his craft at the temporary park, and he’s in full support of the movement to expand Bristol’s skating options.

“Just opening up parks for the kids I think would just help keeping them out of trouble,” Hernandez said. “It gives them an escape from whatever’s going on in their life. You know, that’s what it was for me. It was a huge relief. It was a way to exert my energy after school.”

The skating community has high hopes for what is to come in Bristol over the next year.

“Just that it’s a progressive park,” Linke said. “Everybody can challenge themselves and have a good time.”