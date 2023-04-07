BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In the age of streaming music, some people continue to long for the simpler times of CDs, tapes, and even vinyl.

While vinyl may seem like an outdated medium to some, it’s making a triumphant return. The fan-following will be especially seen in the coming weeks as stores across the nation prepare to celebrate ‘Record Store Day’.

Ceremonial Sound in Bristol, Virginia opened in 2021 and was the first independent record store in the city after 11 years without one.

The owner of Ceremonial Sound, Shane Church, said ‘Record Store Day’ is big for them.

The day is more than just a push to buy vinyl, it’s an opportunity to purchase records that will only be sold at ‘mom-and-pop’ shops. That means retailers like Walmart and Amazon will not have them.

The exclusive records include Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and Dolly Parton. For a full list of exclusive records that will be available, click here.

During Church’s first ‘record Store Day’, he said he had no idea what to expect, but was humbled by the long line he saw outside his store that morning.

“It was kind of shocking at first. One of the main reasons I even do this stuff is to hook people up with releases that make them happy, that somehow bring them to escape or peace of mind from a long day, and make it rewarding for the customer,” said Church.

Other stores in the Tri-Cities that are participating in ‘Record Store Day’ are Cheap Thrills in Bristol, Virginia, and Back Door Records in Johnson City.

Church told News Channel 11 his store will have copies of Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

Record Store Day is April 22.