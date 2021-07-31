Tri-Cities shoppers hit the stores for tax-free weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s tax-free weekend is here and shoppers are already taking advantage of the deals out there.

The Mall at Johnson City saw crowds on Saturday as people shopped for clothing, select electronics and school supplies. Shoppers say the biggest item on their list was back to school essentials.

“I just got some stuff at American Eagle, jeans, shirts, stuff like that,” Coby Castle said.

“I stocked up on some clothes for heading back to college here soon,” Brennan Napier said.

“Looking at stuff for the kids to go back to school, picked up a couple hats for myself,” Mathew Brockway said.

Some people took advantage of the tax free weekend for the very first time.

“We didn’t have sales tax back in Oregon,” Brockway said. “This is kind of like being back at home, not having to pay sales tax.”

The tax free weekend is not only helping people in a year following financial hardship from COVID-19 but small business owners as well.

“It brings in a lot more people,” Angel Briggs with Ali B’s Boutique said. “We’re getting ready to hit our busiest time in the whole year anyways, so it kind of gives us like a boost before all of that happens.”

“We expect it to be a really big weekend for us,” Brennan Napier with Mercantile 423 said. “We’re doing a huge sidewalk sale outside of our store. Everything is $15, so people have really been shopping that up.”

You can still take advantage of the deals, tax-free weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“Just a way to save a little bit of money,” Castle said. “Not to spend near as much.”