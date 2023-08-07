WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Area school systems are dismissing early across the Tri-Cities as potential for severe weather arrives Monday.
Tornado watches are in effect in both Southwest Virginia until 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Northeast Tennessee.
Below is a list of school districts dismissing early:
- Carter County Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.
- Greene County Schools -Dismissing at 1 p.m.
- Greeneville City Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.
- Johnson City Schools – Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 12:45 p.m., elementary schools dismissing at 1:10 p.m.
- Kingsport City Schools – Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 1:15 p.m. and elementary schools at 2 p.m.
- Norton City Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Sullivan County Schools – Dismissing 2 hours early
- Washington County Tennessee Schools – All schools dismissing 2 hours early
Several school districts have also canceled after-school activities.
This is a developing story, and schools systems will be added to the list as their statuses change.