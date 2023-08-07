WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Area school systems are dismissing early across the Tri-Cities as potential for severe weather arrives Monday.

Tornado watches are in effect in both Southwest Virginia until 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Northeast Tennessee.

Below is a list of school districts dismissing early:

Carter County Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

– Dismissing at 1 p.m. Greene County Schools -Dismissing at 1 p.m.

-Dismissing at 1 p.m. Greeneville City Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

– Dismissing at 1 p.m. Johnson City Schools – Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 12:45 p.m., elementary schools dismissing at 1:10 p.m.

– Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 12:45 p.m., elementary schools dismissing at 1:10 p.m. Kingsport City Schools – Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 1:15 p.m. and elementary schools at 2 p.m.

– Middle schools and high schools dismissing at 1:15 p.m. and elementary schools at 2 p.m. Norton City Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

– Dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Sullivan County Schools – Dismissing 2 hours early

– Dismissing 2 hours early Washington County Tennessee Schools – All schools dismissing 2 hours early

Several school districts have also canceled after-school activities.

This is a developing story, and schools systems will be added to the list as their statuses change.