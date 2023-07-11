JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representatives with Johnson City Schools and Kingsport City Schools said Tuesday they are pleased with their rising fourth graders’ results from summer school learning.

Summer school is wrapping up for many in the region. This session marks the first after the state’s third-grade retention law was passed.

The law requires third graders to test proficiently in the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP exam to move on to the fourth grade.

Hundreds of third-grade students in the region were required to pick other pathways to the fourth grade.

Kingsport City Schools (KCS) still has some rising fourth graders finishing makeup summer school days. District officials report that out of the 202 rising fourth graders that attended summer school, less than one percent will be retained. They see this as a success.

“It was really all hands on deck,” said multi-tiered system of supports specialist for Kingsport City Schools, Jennifer Pangle. “And the commitment that our teachers, our facility, our staff, everyone, our families that everyone has in doing what is in the best interest of our students.”

According to Pangle, 17% of the students who attended summer school will also receive tutoring in fourth grade.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum with KCS Rhonda Stringham said this year was the guinea-pig year for summer school to see how their curriculum needs to change.

“As far as our early literacy, that program is staying the same,” said Stringham. “We tried some things out this year with intervention that we are seeing great growth with kids, and we’re expanding that and scaling that out to all of our elementary schools.”

Johnson City Schools (JCS) reports that none of the 206 rising fourth graders that attended summer school will be retained, which leaders are excited about.

Director of Accountability and School Improvement for JCS Robbie Anderson said the success was thanks to the meticulous pre-planning of the school district, which mapped out what every individual student needed to work on.

Both Johnson City Schools and Kingsport City Schools representatives said this year is just the beginning.

“There are a lot of students that are going to have to be monitored for next year in fourth grade, and then we will have to do that process all over again next May for next year’s third-grade students,” said Anderson.

“We look at is as it’s going to involve both third and fourth from here on out, not just third grade,” said Stringham.

Below is data from other area school systems: