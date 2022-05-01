JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Roller Dance Tri-Cities” partnered with “Danielle Marie Fitness” and the Johnson City Family Skate Center to hold a rollerskate workshop Sunday afternoon.

About a dozen skaters came out to learn beginning skate tips and get some exercise.



The instructor said anyone is welcome to come to the workshops.

“People are learning together,” Roller Dance Tri-Cities instructor Abby Nachman said. “It does create a sense of community because you know you can learn to skate on your own, you can make the mistakes by yourself, which is fine. We all do that, but it helps to have other people here to support you.”



This was the group’s first workshop. They’ll be holding one once a month at various locations from now on.