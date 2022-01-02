Tri-Cities road crews prepare for first big snow of the season

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and county highway departments are preparing for the first big winter storm in the Tri-Cities this season.

Transportation officials said the most important thing to do is stay off the roads overnight to give crews time to clear them.

Crews have been out preparing trucks and loading them with salt since Sunday afternoon.

SNOW PREP: Over in Unicoi County, TN road crews are loading salt trucks to treat roads as the first big snow of the season quickly approaches @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/1XFXrn2JXx — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) January 2, 2022

Unicoi County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes said his department will be operating with a full staff of 12 drivers Sunday night treating the roads.

Due to the rain forecasted, crews in the county haven’t been able to pre-treat.

“Under an ordinary snow, you’re probably going to be fine, but this is going to be a wet, soggy snow,” Haynes said. “It’s really going to be slick.”

According to statistics shared by TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, East Tennessee currently operates 212 salt trucks and 99 brine trucks for the current fiscal year.

“We’ll have our crews on their routes on their interstates and state routes,” Nagi said. “They’ll be prepared to treat roadways as needed as this winter weather event gets underway.”

According to TDOT statistics for the current fiscal year, East Tennessee has just over 63,000 tons of bulk salt on hand and over 360,000 gallons of salt brine.

Nagi advises against traveling during the storm but has some tips if you must drive.

“Make sure that you’ve got a full tank of gas,” Nagi said. “Make sure that your car is in proper working order. The last thing that you want is to have to be stuck on the side of the road when the temperatures are dropping.”

Unicoi County crews said that the number one priority is clearing main roads first.

“We will get to you just as soon as we can, you know we don’t try to jump to one road to the next,” Haynes said. “We try to open the main roads up first on account of the fire department and ambulance and sheriff’s department.”

Road crews are optimistic that warmer temperatures over the next few days will mean travel won’t be impacted for too long.

“When it’s real wet and not frozen it clears up real quick,” Haynes said. “The good part about it is it looks like it’s going to be out of here as fast as it comes.”