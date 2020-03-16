Tri-Cities restaurants practicing social distancing in light of COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) In some parts of the country, states are shutting down restaurants and bars, due to COVID-19.

Restaurants in the Tri-Cities are making adjustments in an effort to protect guests and employees.

From switching to drive-thru only to seating people at every other table, restaurants across the Tri-Cities are practicing preventative measures to ensure COVID-19 does not spread into their facilities and vice versa.

The lunch hour is usually packed for Chick-Fil-A, but on Monday, the crowd was in the drive-thru.

“We’ve switched totally drive-thru or you can come up to the curbside and place tour order on the Chick-Fil-A app,” Tim Burchfield said.

Tim is the franchise owner of the Chick-Fil-A location on Peoples Street, in Johnson City.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, customers are not allowed into the Chick-Fil-A on Peoples Street. Employees wear gloves as they prepare food and interact with customers.

“You would think it could be close to business as usual, we’re just not using the dining room,” Burchfield said.

For the past 36 years, Burchfield, has tackled airborne germs and foodborne illnessess.

“We have collectively dealt with germs the whole time for the whole time. That’s part of being in the food industry. The only thing different about now is just the information we don’t know about the group of germs that are spreading around the country, so it’s made us do some extraordinary changes.”

Other restaurants like Cootie Brown’s have adjusted to seating people at every other table and reducing hours of operation.

Starbucks has closed seating to guests, but they are allowed to drop by to pick up orders and has emphasized drive-thru orders.

Because information has been changing by the hour, restaurant owners have decided to keep this method going until our nation is no longer under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The Northeast TN Regional Health Office released a statement on its advice to restaurants:

“We encourage food service establishments to continue to use good food handling processes with special emphasis on preventing ill employees from working. We also encourage hand washing and good hand hygiene by all employees, and frequent cleaning and sanitizing of all surfaces.” – The Northeast TN Regional Health Office

