Tri-Cities residents react to Biden’s gun safety measures

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was using executive orders to implement measures to curb gun violence is drawing strong reactions here in our region.

The plan cracks down on “ghost guns”, which are homemade firearms that don’t have serial numbers and are often purchased without background checks.

The Justice Department will also draft “red flag” legislation in an effort to help states keep guns out of the hands of people struggling with mental illness.

Gun buyers in Kingsport shared their reaction to the president’s plan.

“Probably a very good thing,” Elizabethton gun buyer Robert Turner said.

Turner comes from a family with a law enforcement background. He believes Biden’s executive action announcement is the right path forward.

“The last thing that we need is to have any kind of problems at the airport. We don’t need the manufacturer of homemade weapons, that sort of thing. That’s just not what we’re all about here,” Turner added.

Turner believes the wrong people will eventually be deterred from buying a gun, however, Gunslingers sales clerk Logan Shaffer disagrees.

“What process is there to declare that people can’t buy a gun that’s already theirs? If someone has had problems that has already been brought up in court, then they’re already going to get denied on a NICS check.”

He believes more problems occur from government intervention.

“How much stronger do you want it, and if it is stronger, what is to say that it would even work? Pistol braces stem from a problem the government created,” Shaffer said. “You can’t have short barrel rifles. Okay. If that is what the government deems as morally right at the time, that’s what they deem.”