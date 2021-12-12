Tri-Cities residents enjoy holiday activities around the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents are out enjoying all of the holiday activities that our region has to offer.

The Christmas scene in Founders and King Commons parks is one of the newest holiday traditions for Johnson City.

150 Christmas trees are lighting up the parks this year. It started last year when COVID-19 canceled the Christmas parade, and city officials looked for a way to keep celebrating.

“It’s pretty cool, I mean it gives people something to do around the holidays, so I like it,” Robert Laws said while out enjoying the trees. “There’s a lot more this year.”

Tennessee Home and Farm Magazine put Candyland Christmas on their “10 places to visit in Tennessee This Winter” list.

Over on the Tree Streets, residents took part in putting up their own holiday lights displays, and then in Elizabethton, people enjoyed the first year of an ice skating rink at Covered Bridge Park.

“It’s a fun experience ice skating on this ice rink, it’s a bit different, you know,” Mackinley Perkins said.

For many, there’s still lots on their Christmas to-do list before the big day rolls around.

“My favorite holiday activities to do is to go ice skating, snowboarding and then go to Dollywood for Christmas,” Aaleah Buchanan said.

“I like caroling because I get to wear like a cool Santa hat,” Laws said.

There’s still a couple more weeks until Christmas and that’s plenty of time to enjoy all of the holiday activities you’ve missed.