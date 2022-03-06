JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no secret we’re paying more at the pump these day with prices higher than we’ve seen in years. On Sunday, some gas prices around the Tri-Cities just one tenth of a cent away from four dollars a gallon.

Unicoi resident Charles Campbell said he’s been doing a lot of driving recently and “feeling the hurt of it.”

“I’ve got a little two door and it’s you know good for gas, but even now it’s hard to fill it up,” Campbell said. “Tank is 80 bucks now to fill it up, used to be like 30. So, not the most pleasant of times.”

AAA Representative Megan Cooper said just over the past week, gas prices have gone up about 30 cents in Tennessee.

“Crude oil the last I checked was the most expensive we’ve seen since 2011, so you have a lot going on right now,” Cooper said.

“The last time it was skyrocketing like this and it was a major conversation that people were having we weren’t really driving,” Tri-Cities driver Macy Harrell said. “This is the first time that I’m really experiencing it.”

Cooper said there’s several factors driving prices up, from warmer weather to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the oil price market, similar to the stock market, does not do well with uncertainty,” Cooper said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of volatility right now and because of that we’re seeing crude oil prices increase.”

Cooper said the least expensive metro for gas in Tennessee is Kingsport with Johnson City ranking at number two.

“It’s happening everywhere,” Cooper said. “It’s not great news, but we’re all kind of in the same boat.”

Cooper said if you want to start saving money, you can enroll in gas rewards program and track prices through apps.

Cooper recommends reducing travel and slowing down on the roads when possible as well.