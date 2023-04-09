ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities resident will be turning 108 on April 10 but celebrated her birthday a day early with family and friends.

Joda Ollis was born in 1915 in Avery County, North Carolina, and she said she thanks the Lord for her longevity.

“My heavenly father that has been with me all these years has blessed me and protected me through all the difficulties I’ve had,” said Ollis. “He has been there for me and I attribute it to his caring for me.”

Ollis said she has seen many parts of the world and has lived in several states. One city she resided in for many years was Elizabethton.

“I’ve had a good life,” she said. “My husband was a highway construction engineer and we moved from place to place and lived in a lot of different places.”

Diane Largent works at the Waters of Roan Highlands and has known Joda for 7 years.

“She is a very kind person, she is really sweet,” said Largent. “I have really learned a lot from her when it comes to the Bible.”

Ollis said overall, she is very thankful for the life she has lived and the people she has met along the way.