Tri-Cities recruits first female Space Force member

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Space Force has recruited its first female in the Tri-Cities.

Reya Sheckells is a Wytheville resident and was recruited out of the Bristol office.

Sheckells currently works as an EMT. She will be joining Space Systems Operations after completing training next year.

“I looked at all the jobs and they all looked really cool,” Sheckells said. “From what I’ve heard we work with SpaceX helping them launch their rockets, I know that we’ll be monitoring satellites and stuff.”

Sheckells said she’s proud to be the first female to head off and hopes her accomplishment will impact those in her community to reach for the stars.

“I just hope that I can show my nieces that even though you’re female, you can just reach and do anything,” Sheckells said. “Whether it has to do with science, math, whatever, just do whatever you want to.”



Sheckells departs on January 11 for basic training.