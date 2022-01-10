Tri-Cities ranks #8 market area on Walgreens Flu Index

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va.(WJHL) — The Walgreens Flu Index states that flu activity is up by 600% compared to the 2020-2021 flu season.

According to the pharmacy, the Tri-Cities region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia ranks #8 in flu activity across the nation, with a 392% increase in flu activity month-over-month.

A release revealed the heightened flu activity can be attributed to increased travel and in-person activities during the holiday season.

According to the Walgreens Flu Index webpage, the data is compiled using Walgreens prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza and is not intended to map out the exact levels or severity of flu activity.

Of the ten market areas listed for flu activity, Knoxville received a rank of #1; Chattanooga ranked #4; and Nashville ranked #7.

Other areas experiencing heightened flu activity include Lafayette, Louisiana; Columbus, Mississippi; Oklahoma City; La Crosse, Wisconsin; and a tri-state region in Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri.

Markets with fewer than 10 Walgreens locations were not included in the data.