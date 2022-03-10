TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – As gas prices climb and impact Americans, many are now turning to public transit to help balance the cost.

Kingsport Transit Director Chris Campbell said the pandemic has reduced the number of bus riders, but over the past few months, those numbers are trending back upwards.

“We have already started to see an increase in ridership,” Campbell said. “Since January, we were delivering about 1,000 people a week, and now we’re up to about 1,800. So we’ve almost doubled that, and a lot of that is due to gas prices and also a little bit less of COVID being in the community.”

Johnson City Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said the City is already paying 40% more for regular gas and 85% more for diesel than they have budgeted for.

Over in Bristol, Public Services Director for the City of Bristol, Tennessee Wes Ritchie said they’ve spent about $700 more on fuel last month than at the same time last year, but they haven’t seen a major increase in riders – at least not yet.

“The last time this happened 10 plus years ago, it did not have a real huge significant impact on our ridership,” Ritchie said. “I imagine that we will get some calls and people will be more interested.”

Roberta Salisbury said she’s been riding Kingsport buses since the very first day they started and recommends anyone interested try them out.

“It’s good transportation,” Salisbury said. “It gets you there, and it gets you back, and it saves on gas.”

Bus fares around the Tri-Cities range from only 50 cents to one dollar for those interested in taking a ride.

“We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for people to try it out,” Campell said. “So, now’s a great opportunity.”