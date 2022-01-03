Tri-Cities prepares for overnight temperatures in the teens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities is due for its coldest temperatures of the winter so far Tuesday morning. Efforts to keep people safe from the cold and the possibility of ice on roads are underway.

Washington County, Tennessee Highway Superintendent John Deakins Jr. said to expect frozen spots on some roads Monday night into Tuesday morning.

He said roads were clear Monday afternoon, but temperatures went above freezing at that time, causing snow to melt. Some of that melted snow could get onto roadways and refreeze overnight, specifically near driveways and elevated curves.

Crews will spread a combination of salt and limestone to combat slick roads. The limestone adds traction, but the salt does not work below 18 degrees, Deakins said.

Deakins said if you do have to drive out on the roads Tuesday morning, it’s best to pay close attention and use caution.

“If you see a real shiny spot on the road, more than likely it’s ice,” Deakins said. “The best thing is don’t hit your brakes, just lightly tap them if you’re trying to slow down.”

Washington County crews will be addressing slick spots Tuesday morning, but Deakins said the best course of action is to avoid roads if you can.

“If you don’t need to be out, just stay home,” Deakins said.

After a warm Christmas and New Year’s Day, Tri-Cities residents might have wanted more of an adjustment to the sudden chill.

“Considering Christmas was 74, it’s a bit of a change,” said Johnson City resident Bo Sells. “I’m sure the heating bill will go up, and I do have an extra coat, and I’ve got my flannel PJs when I go home.”

While much of the Tri-Cities will be cozied up Monday night, warming shelters around the Tri-Cities opened their doors for the homeless.

The Johnson City Salvation Army designated its shelter under the white flag, which means extra space is available for people on nights when the temperature drops below 37 degrees.

“We open up our dining room for any individual who does not have any place to stay,” said Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Antwann Yocum. “When it gets cold like this, you can’t just hide under a tarp or go tuck away, it’s just too cold.”

After a few identifying questions, the shelter can keep people with nowhere else to go out of the elements for the night.

“We have staff on hand ready to take individuals in, feed them, get them taken care of and meet their needs,” Yocum said.

He expected about 20 people to stay the night. On white flag nights, the shelter accepts people to stay the night until midnight.