Tri-Cities prepares for festivity-filled 4th of July weekend

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Fourth of July weekend in the Tri-Cities will be packed with celebrations.

Jonesborough

Jonesborough Days will be packed full of events for the family to enjoy. The event kicks off Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. with a parade and ends on July 4 at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

The weekend includes activities for the whole family, music, contest, festival food and vendors.

There will be two different stages with performances lined up all day Saturday and Sunday.

Kingsport

The Downtown Kingsport Association fireworks will launch on Saturday, July 3 after the Twilight Alive stage on Broad Street starting at 7 p.m.

Dang Gina Unplugged will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols.

The fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m.

You can expect specials from the local restaurants in the area, food trucks, and more.

Greeneville

Greeneville is hosting its 9th annual American Downtown Celebration Saturday, July 3.

Live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest and a fireworks show are all part of the day.

The nighttime parade starts at 9:15 p.m. at Towne Square Shopping Center and ends at Greeneville High School. Fireworks will follow launched from behind Burley Stadium.

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Celebrate Bristol and Believe in Bristol will host Bristol’s Independence Day Celebrations on Sunday, July 4th.

There will be no fireworks, but they will have a large celebration starting at 5 p.m. on State Street.

Big names will take the stage a 7 p.m. Virginia Ground featuring Dave Eggar, followed by Amythyst Kiah at 8:30 p.m.

Elizabethton

The City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department announced it will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3 at Covered Bridge Park starting at 4 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

For more celebrations and details click here.