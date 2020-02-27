Tri-Cities physician still quarantined, wife hospitalized in Japan

TOKYO (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities physician remains under quarantine and his wife is still in a Japanese hospital due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Arnie Hopland of Elizabethton told News Channel 11 he expects to remain quarantined in a dorm room through the first of next week. He then expects to spend another two weeks at another location in Japan before he is released.

He continues to test negative for coronavirus.

His wife, Jeanie, remains in a Tokyo military hospital after she tested positive. She will have to test negative for the virus before she can get out of the hospital.

This comes after the couple was quarantined on a cruise ship docked near Tokyo.