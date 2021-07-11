Tri-Cities parents prepare for child tax credit deposits

(WJHL) – As child tax credit money hits bank accounts later this week, Tri-Cities parents are preparing for how they’re going to spend the money.

Johnson City resident Courtney Byas is a single mother to a 5-year-old. Byas said the tax credit will be a big help financially.

“For her, it’s so many expenses,” Byas said. “Clothes, she’s in a summer program, so I pay for that and whatever school expenses she has.”

Shelley Brobeck is a mother of three, and said she’s going to spend it on medical bills, school supplies and school clothes for her children.

“We don’t struggle by any means, but it’s going to be nice to have a little extra on hand,” Brobeck said. “Their supplies and stuff and just clothes in general because they grow so fast.”

Heather Mott said the money will go towards a car repair that means her child will have reliable transportation to school in the fall.

“I know a lot of people who make a lot less than I do, this is just going to be life saving,” Mott said. “I know I read a lot of people that said this is going to make sure their children have school food, you know, pay for school lunches.”

“It’s a really big help for parents and especially single moms who you know are doing this on their own,” Brobeck said. “Using it for the right reasons, I can see how it helps families.”

The payments, which begin next week, will continue monthly through December, making a big difference in many lives.

“I mean this is going to help with Christmas presents, and everything else probably paying off quite a bit as debt as well,” Mott said.

“It really does, it helps out so much,” Byas said.