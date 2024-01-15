JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally recognized holiday typically accompanied by events celebrating King’s life and dream, but winter weather across the Tri-Cities has forced the postponing or rescheduling of several of those events.

Below is a list of MLK Day events that have been impacted by Monday’s winter weather:

Johnson City MLK Events

Johnson City Parks and Recreation announced Monday morning that all city-run MLK-themed events have been canceled due to the weather. That includes events at all of the city’s recreation and community centers, such as the community dinner and blood drive at the Carver Recreation Center.

Kingsport MLK Parade

Kingsport’s 24th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade has been postponed, according to a city spokesperson. The parade was originally scheduled to begin at noon Monday.

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

UVA Wise Remembrance March

The annual MLK Jr. March and Remembrance program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has been canceled due to the incoming inclement weather.

The college stated in an announcement that the march and program will be rescheduled for another date to be released at a later date.

YWCA March in Bristol

The YWCA’s slate of events for MLK Jr. Day was set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. However, the organization announced on its website that the celebration has been rescheduled to Feb. 3.

King University MLK Celebration

King University’s annual MLK Jr. Day observance has been postponed until February, the university announced Sunday.

An exact date has not been specified.

Vincent Dial Student Art Exhibit

The student art exhibit at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has also been postponed due to weather. The McKinney Center will be closed Monday.

The center’s food drive has been extended through Tuesday as a result, and the MLK Student Art Exhibit will be up Tuesday through Thursday.