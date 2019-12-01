Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council conducts 8th Pearl Harbor Remembrance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the morning of December 7, 1941, nearly 78 years ago, Japanese forces bombed the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In just an hour and a half, the Japanese had inflicted a devastating blow.

On Sunday, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council conducted its eighth annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance at the Mountain Home Museum in Johnson City.

The event began around 2 p.m. which was roughly the same hour Americans on the East Coast started learning about the infamous attack.

The Sunday morning of December 7, 1941, was unlike any other in American history.

“When we came to fruition in 2012, we decided we wanted to do something with Pearl Harbor, and it’s carried on for eight years now and it means a lot, there are still a few guys around, and it’s important that you never forget,” President of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council Ernie Rumsby said.

There were seven area servicemen who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.