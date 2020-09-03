Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council asking for help with displays for WWII event

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council is asking anyone with World War II artifacts to bring them to Tri-City Aviation for a local event.

The B-17G Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” is coming to the Tri-Cities Airport & Tri-City Aviation between September 8-13, 2020.

Aviation and history enthusiasts can view, tour, and ride in a World War II, B-17 aircraft at Tri-City Aviation.

Helicopters, planes, and artifacts from the WWII era will be on display for those who come out to the event.

The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council is asking anyone with World War II items that want to share their piece of history to bring them to the event.

“Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren now that may have something a piece of significance or historical maybe a uniform that they want to bring and display we more than welcome those to be here,” said Sam Jones with the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

If you have items you want to share with your community you can contact the Tri-Cities Aviation center.

Several other aircraft and booths will be on display throughout the week and weekend.

Event parking is free at Tri-City Aviation located at Tri-City Aviation 350 Aviation Drive, Blountville, TN 37617.

Event details

TIME: Tuesday, September 8 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM; Wednesday-Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

PRICE: Admission is free onto the ramp to view displays

Tour of B-17 is $10 per person/$20 for family of 4

B-17 aircraft rides: $425 or $850

B-17 AIRCRAFT on DISPLAY & RIDE SCHEDULE: Rides must be booked through the website link or onsite: https://www.azcaf.org/location/bristol-tn-tour-stop/#airbase-flights-section