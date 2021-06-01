Tri-Cities boat dealer offering $100,000 prize to angler who catches tagged bass in South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local boat dealer is giving one lucky angler a chance to hook the fish of a lifetime this month.

According to a post from Watson’s Marine, a smallmouth bass named “Ol Walter 2.0” will be tagged and released into the South Holston Lake.

If anyone catches the bass between 12:01 a.m. on June 12 and 11:59 p.m. on June 13, they will win $100,000.

Aaron Greene, owner of Watson’s Marine, told News Channel 11 that Ol’ Walter will be released within a day of the start of the event to ensure that it is not caught before the prize would count. The fish will be released at an undisclosed location on the lake.

The prize is provided through a “hole-in-one” insurance policy that allows the giveaway to take place, according to Greene.

A phone number will be posted before the start of the event that can be called at any time if Ol’ Walter is caught.

The post states the bass must be caught with a rod and reel, but there is no registration fee and any live bait or lure can be used. Greene said the fish must be alive and shown to either himself or management at Watson’s Marine to be verified.

The search for Ol’ Watson was set on June 12-13 in part because June 12 is Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day, during which anyone may fish without a license. However, a fishing license will be required if you plan to catch the prize fish on Sunday, June 13.

Greene said he wanted to hold the event to encourage people to go fishing and also out of nostalgia. In the 1980s, a previous Ol’ Walter was released into the lake with the same prize offered. Greene said he fondly remembers the excitement around the event and wanted to recreate it.