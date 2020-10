JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities man was remembered for his love of farming was given a tractor parade to his final resting place Tuesday afternoon.

Farming and working with his hands was Jim Brant’s true passion.

Family and friends took part in the tractor parade that started at Swanee Drive and ended at Monte Vista Memorial Garden in Johnson City.

Brant shared this passion with his sons and grandsons, who will work to continue his legacy in the years to come.