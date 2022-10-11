JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s decision to pause gender-affirming surgeries for minors, Tri-Cities representatives are promising legislative action.

The hospital’s decision comes after pushback from Republican lawmakers across the state.

Since the Transgender Health Clinic at Vanderbilt opened in 2018 about five gender-affirming surgeries a year have been performed on minors 16 years old and up.

The hospital says it will stop performing those surgeries while it reviews new guidance on transgender health care by the World Professional Association of Transgender Health.

“We were just shocked that type of surgery was happening to children that can’t change their mind once it’s done,” said state Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough). “Once it’s done it’s forever and they’re ruined. They’ll never be able to have children…and to think that is going on is just sickening to me. Sometimes parents make bad decisions for children and it’s just our job as state legislators, we’re here to protect the people that live in this community, the people that live in this state… our children.”

Vanderbilt said none of the minor patients received “genital procedures.”

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), who chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, has also promised legislation.

“That’s not Tennessee. We don’t want that taking place in Tennessee,” Crowe said. “We feel and the people I’ve talked to in my Senate district and across the state really feel that to make those kinds of life-changing decisions, you really should be an adult…that’s the way you’ll see that legislation being crafted. It’s just common sense that if you’re going to make a decision that’s that life-changing, you should be an adult when you make it because what we’re finding is, once they grow older and realize what they’ve done, many are committing suicide. So we felt it would be best if people make this decision when they become an adult.”

The legislators cited mental health and suicide rates as reasons to put a stop to the procedures.

“You hear a lot about suicide rates in the transgender folks and you hear a lot about mental health issues in the transgender folks and that is something that we also need to address,” state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) said. “We need to get down to the root of the problem: prevention. Prevention is something that as a state we truly need to work on.”

Those who need transgender care are concerned by the prospect of it being banned.

“From the time I was five, I was hiding who I was,” said Aislinn Bailey, president of the Tri-Cities Transgender group. “Having to be this hyper-masculine person all of my life left psychological scars that I’m still dealing with today.”

Bailey has been transitioning for a decade and says these types of laws don’t help the transgender community.

“Society at large and people like these lawmakers who make our lives so much more difficult and make us feel that just being ourselves is a burden on society,” she said. “That’s what causes suicide, not us being transgender…not us getting care.”

Dr. Mickey White is an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and Human Services at East Tennessee State University. He says banning the surgery for minors would send the wrong message to transgender children, essentially telling them they do not know themselves.

“And it further sends the stigmatizing message that being trans or having a trans identity is a mental health condition instead of a natural variant of gender,” White said.

White says at any age, gender-affirming surgery often comes after years of medical care, hormone therapy, and mental health counseling.

“They’re often seen for at least a year, more than likely they’re actually seen for probably close to two to three years before any talk of surgery even happens. Hormone blockers and hormones are partially reversible,” he explained. “[The decision] takes numerous meetings with medical professionals, social workers therapists, to be able to discern and come to the agreement between parents, providers, and adolescents. It’s definitely not anything that happens on a whim. It’s not anything that happens in a one-off appointment. This is something that takes usually at least one to two years of preparation to come to.”

While any legislation will not be passed until after the General Assembly reconvenes in January, White and Bailey both say this could set the stage for more harmful laws against transgender people.