Tri-Cities lawmakers discuss new legislation regarding refugee resettlement in Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lawmakers from across the Tri-Cities met in Kingsport early Friday morning for the 2020 Regional Legislative Breakfast.

Lawmakers and community leaders gathered at the Meadowview Conference Center for the breakfast and discussion regarding the progress being made so far in the Tennessee General Assembly.

With all the work being done, one topic among the rest stands out. Lawmakers still seem to be at odds regarding Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to allow refugees to resettle in the state of Tennessee.

Since Governor Lee’s announcement in mid-December allowing refugee resettlement, members of his own party have openly voiced their opposition.

“This is a tough decision and it’s something that should have been vetted publicly before it was made so that’s where I’m at,” said Representative Timothy Hill (R- Blountville).

Rep. Hill is just one of nine legislators who are supporting a new bill that directly goes against the governor’s proposal.

“I would prefer for the Governor to put a pause on this, hit the pause button. I’ve signed onto a couple of pieces of legislation that will bring the authority back into the legislature before a decision is made which we have precedent for that, we’ve done it a couple of times,” he said.

House Bills 1578 and 1929, and House Joint Resolution 741, are designed to examine resettlement costs and other related matters, including safety.

News Channel 11 has spoken with a number of Tri-Cities lawmakers regarding their thoughts on the matter, including Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City). Then and now, Crowe still continues to express concerns regarding this topic.

“We’re going to have to be very very careful obviously the Governor has decided to allow the group that’s bringing them in now to continue doing that and I think we need to take a good look at that. I’m very concerned and at the very least we need a commission to oversee this,” said Senator Crowe.

Crowe has been an advocate of a committee to oversee and vet this process since its announcement, however, with such little knowledge of what resettlement could mean for the area, vetting at this point in time is difficult.

“We’re not sure what that vetting process is and there’s just so much uncertainty with this,” said Crowe.

A number of questions still surround the topic of refugee resettlement in Tennessee, and lawmakers hope these bills, that are currently assigned to subcommittees, will help answer those questions moving forward.

Lawmakers will be back in Nashville on Monday to continue their work regarding refugee resettlement, among other topics.